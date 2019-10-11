How Calvin tests English proficiency for international students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

While domestic students stressed over the SAT or ACT, international students from non-English speaking countries studied for those and their own alphabet soup of standardized English language testing. Calvin accepts the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). For students that are not native English speakers, these tests mark the difference in where they can study.

What are Calvin’s standards? Are they typical?

Applicants are required to score at least an 80 out of 120 on the internet-based TOEFL and at least a 6.5 out of 9 on the IELTS. Calvin’s graduate programs require the same standard of English proficiency as its undergraduate program. Other institutions similar to Calvin like Hope College or Cornerstone University require similar scores of 79 on the TOEFL and 6.5 on the IELTS. Cornerstone requires higher scores for their masters programs. Grand Valley State University has the same standards as Calvin, and the University of Michigan requires a 100 on the TOEFL and a 7.0 on the IELTS.

Is the test hard? What do international students think of it?

Junior Larisa Tomeci did her studies in German, but her native language is Romanian. She found the TOEFL to be far easier than the SAT, which she also had to take in English. The only difficulty came in the busyness of the room. “The room was funny, because you’re sitting next to other people who are taking it, and everyone’s talking at the same time,” Tomeci said.

Junior Daniel Kim also grew up multilingual. He is Korean, but he spent much of his childhood in India where he took classes in English. His first language is Korean, and he can understand Hindi. He took an alternate English as a foreign language test (similar to an American AP test) that Calvin accepted but also took the TOEFL. Like Tomeci, Kim didn’t find the test to be difficult but saw his experience as unique.