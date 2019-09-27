Project One serves as filler for ArtPrize

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

We’re now in the second week of Project One, the younger, sleeker sibling to ArtPrize.

As of this year, ArtPrize is a biennial event, with Project One filling the one-year gap between. Project One seeks to bring art to the streets of Grand Rapids, and although the vision is the same between Project One and ArtPrize, they execute it in different ways.

While ArtPrize has smaller pieces from a large number of artists, Project One features only three to five artists, with work set up all around the city and surrounding neighborhoods.

Here’s who’s in town this year, and where you can see their art:

Amanda Browder

Browder’s pieces are large-scale fabric installations that surround buildings. Her work can be found hanging at various points on the skywalk system downtown, as well as in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. One can view the skywalk segments that are encompassed by the fabric from inside for an entirely different viewing experience.

Heather Hart

Hart’s pieces are rooftops submerged in the ground, free and open for people to climb on — musicians have even performed on them. Hart’s roofs are installed in Rosa Parks Circle and Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Guests can feel free to sit back and enjoy the experience of having a house buried in the ground, or choose to climb atop the roof and view the world from an elevated viewpoint.

Olalekan Jeyifous

Jeyifous encompasses a variety of mediums in his art, capitalizing on the past and future of urban settings. According to the website, his work addresses housing inequality in Grand Rapids and how that affects people of color today. His pieces can be seen at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Louis Street.

Rafael Lozano-Hemmer

Lozano-Hemmer’s work revolves around interactive pieces and the viewer’s relation to the piece. His setup, “Voice Bridge,” can be seen on the Blue Bridge downtown. It is comprised of two receivers at either end of the bridge, where visitors can record a message. Smaller speakers lining the sides of the bridge then play back the recorded messages.

Paul Amenda and Ted Lott

This team seeks to create performance spaces that are fully accessible. Their work takes place at Tanglefoot Studio, an ex-flypaper production building turned artist studio. Visitors can head to 314 Straight Ave SW, Grand Rapids to learn more about how they are communicating “a disabled culture.”

With all the events going on through October 27, there will be plenty for art enthusiasts to choose from. Visit the official website for more information, which can be found at: https://project.artprize.org/sites/