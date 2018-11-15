Comic-Con, an otherworldly community

Comic-Con, an internationally renowned convention that happens all over the world, came to Grand Rapids on November 9-10, and many a self-proclaimed nerd were out, attendance reaching the thousands at the peak of the day. For those unfamiliar, Comic-Con is a convention built around the creation of comic books and the ensuing worlds and characters birthed within them. To many people outside the comic bubble, the appeal remains a mystery. I had the honor of speaking with two Calvin students, both of whom had diverging levels of experience when it came to the experience, but both of whom had gems of knowledge to impart upon the non comic geeks.

Sam Koster, a Comic-Con veteran and Calvin College senior, said that this is her sixth Comic-Con, four of which have been in Grand Rapids. After her first Comic-Con, she was hooked. According to her, It is just such a beautiful community aspect, not entirely different from what Christianity aims for. “Once you’re there, they love you … It’s a large reason people keep going back.” This year she went as Connor from “Detroit: Become Human” and had the great experience of running into three other people who came dressed as the same character. The best thing about it is that you are always bound to find someone that will geek out about the same thing you like to geek out about.

For Emily Meyers, on the other hand, this November was the first time she had ever experienced Comic-Con. While she didn’t quite know what to expect, she was blown away with what she saw. “There were a lot more merchandise booths than I thought there would be,” and the panels were spectacular. Not being a comic connoisseur myself, I assumed I wouldn’t know any of the famous people in attendance, but to my surprise Koster mentioned a few that I know. Julie Dolan, the voice actor for Princess Leia was in attendance, as was Doug Jones. who plays the fish in “The Shape of Water,” and a couple other writers for the Marvel comics and films.

Emily was pleasantly surprised at the level of kinship shared at the event. “I thought that there would be this sort of push and pull between purists who made their costumes by hand and had every detail researched and perfect, versus beginners like me who had their costume store bought.” She didn’t experience any of that. “I feel like everyone was just super glad I was there. When people found out it was my first time, they all wanted to take pictures and make me feel included.”