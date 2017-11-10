Women’s volleyball marches toward NCAA Tournament

Close Photo courtesy Calvin Sports Information.

Photo courtesy Calvin Sports Information.

The women’s volleyball team won the MIAA Tournament last weekend. Their opponent for the NCAA Tournament was recently revealed to be Washington University in St. Louis—a rematch of last year’s NCAA final.

The Knights defeated Albion College in the MIAA Semifinals in straight sets. Sarah DeVries—who was named to the All-MIAA First Team—recorded 20 kills. Calvin then defeated rival Hope College in the tournament final in straight sets.

It was the 11th MIAA Title for head coach Amber Warners, and the sixth in seven seasons for the Knights. The victory brought Calvin’s record to 26-3 on the season, and secured them an undefeated record in conference.

Anna Kamp lead Calvin against Hope with 15 kills—a .378 kill percentage—and 11 digs.

Calvin was celebrated for their achievement as a team, but also had several individual achievements. DeVries was named the MIAA Player of the Week and Emily Blankespoor was named the MIAA Specialty Player of the Week honor.

DeVries’ 20 kills against Albion was a career high, and Blankespoor served six aces, which was also a career high. DeVries also recorded 10 kills against Hope.

DeVries, a sophomore, was joined by four other teammates on the All-MIAA First Team along with senior Jenna Lodewyk and junior Anna Kamp.

Lodewyk had a .434 hitting percentage on the season, and Kamp led the MIAA in several categories, including kills and points. Lodewyk finished her senior season with the highest hitting percentage in the MIAA and received All-MIAA honors all four years at Calvin.

Calvin also had two players named to the All-MIAA Second Team. Junior Keilahna Castillo was named to the second team for the third year in a row, and senior Tessa Van Laare was named to the second team for the first time in her career.

Calvin’s next opponent is a familiar one. Washington University in St. Louis fell to the Knights in the 2016 NCAA Championship. The match takes place on Nov. 9, a day before Chimes prints, and the winner will move on to the the quarterfinals.