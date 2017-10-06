Knights of Calvin: Emily Slenk

Year: Sophomore

Sports: Swimming

Major: Nursing

What do you love about swimming?

One of the things I love best about swimming is the team that I get to be a part of. The team atmosphere is something that makes the sport so much more fun and the amount of time spent traveling to meets, practicing, eating together, etc. really allows for us to create strong relationships with one another.

When did you start playing?

I started swimming in middle school but I truly fell in love with the sport my freshman year of high school. I didn’t start swimming during the off season until my junior year of high school.

What brought you to Calvin?

Both of my parents went to Calvin so it was always in the back of my mind to check Calvin out, but when I visited I fell in love with the campus, the atmosphere, the nursing program, and the swim program. I felt right at home here and ultimately decided that this was the place for me.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? What are your personal and/or professional goals?

In 10 years I hope to be a pediatric nurse in a hospital somewhere. I love traveling and am open to adventures so I am willing to go wherever God takes me!

Who is your role model and why?

My biggest role model is probably my mom. She is the most selfless person I know and she has the biggest heart. She is my rock and I know I can count on her for anything.

What hobbies/interests do you have?

My hobbies and interests include swimming, traveling, hanging out with friends and family, going on adventures, learning and trying new things. I also really love going to the zoo!

How do you feel about the season?

I am pumped for this season! I can’t wait to see what the team is going to accomplish this year and I can’t wait to make so many fun memories with everyone. We have a really big team this year with so many unique people and I think it will be really cool to see how each person’s talents and abilities can contribute to the team as a whole.