Baking for a cause: Cookies that taste like home

Walking into the basement of LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church, the smell of freshly baked cookies fills the room and strengthens the sense of community among the workers. Pauls’ Moms’ Cookies is more than just a company working to make money; they’re working to make a difference through donating all their profits to Dégagé Ministries Open Door Women’s Center. This center gives women who have no other place to stay a second chance to get back on their feet and then offer them employment at Pauls’ Moms’ once they leave. Now, Calvin’s community has the chance to take part in this mission as Johnny’s recently began selling them. This partnership came from junior Abigayle Dayton.

Dayton associates her community-based nursing clinical experience with the smell of freshly baked Pauls’ Mom’s cookies. A nursing major, Dayton served in a low-income community, Heartside, in partnership with Dégagé Ministries last semester as a part of her program. Dégagé is a center that focuses on helping the homeless in Grand Rapids.

“My clinical prof, Professor Schuitema, works closely with Dégagé, so we would go over to the LaGrave’s [church] basement to do different screenings for them, testing blood pressure, blood sugar,” she said in an interview with Chimes. “While we worked, we always smelled the cookies they were baking in the basement next to us.”

One day, Dayton’s class was putting on a foot spa day for women who worked for Dégagé and they told her about Pauls’ Mom’s. Lauren Schuitema, a professor in the nursing department, brought some of these cookies for her students during their post-clinical conferences one day. She remembered the students being impressed with the quality of the baked goods and the company as she expanded on what the women had told them earlier.