The Freshman 15: Fact or Fiction?

McKenna Wilkinson The CCW offers students support with a range of mental health needs, including anxieties related to weight gain or body image.

Starting college presents freshmen with a wide array of anxieties to adopt. One of these is the fear of the “Freshman 15:” the belief that it is common for students to gain 15 pounds during their first year of college. While it might not be as prevalent in current meme culture as roommate strife, situationships and friend group woes, the topic appears regularly in the news media – including student newspapers.

However, the prevalence of the Freshman 15 may be greatly exaggerated, and attempts to avoid this weight gain can have serious effects on students’ physical and mental health, according to Dr. Irene Kraegel, the director of the Center for Counseling and Wellness (CCW), and Pamela Smith, Health Services nutritionist.

Research gives conflicting evidence about how much weight students gain on average during college. A 2016 study by University of Vermont researchers – cited by TIME – found that students gained an average of 10 pounds across four years of college; about a third of that weight gain occurred in students’ first year. Some other studies, according to Smith, found that students generally did not gain weight at all. “Research does not support the widespread belief that all college students gain 15 pounds in their first year,” Smith told Chimes in an email.

Smith also said that the Freshman 15 was “largely a myth” and noted that “students have diverse experiences when it comes to weight changes.”

“I have consulted with both students that have difficulty keeping weight on, and also those that have gained weight due to adopted ‘elective’ behaviors, such as eating when stressed, skipping meals or drinking excessive calories found in energy drinks, soda or sports drinks,” said Smith.

According to Smith, even if students do gain weight during their first year of college, this is not something they should be worried about. “Weight gain between ages 18 and 20 is a natural part of development, as the body continues to grow and change,” said Smith. “Instead of fearing weight gain, it should be normalized as a part of becoming a healthy adult. It’s essential to support body development rather than to restrict it.”

Because of this, Smith emphasized that being overly obsessed with weight can be much more harmful than weight gain itself. “The fear of gaining weight can lead to disordered eating, which poses a more significant risk to student’s health,” she noted. “College can be a time when eating disorders emerge or resurface, making it crucial to be mindful of and resist fat-phobic and diet culture messages.”

Kraegel shared similar sentiments. “It does not help any of us to obsess about the numbers on a scale, ever,” Kraegel said. “As an entire society, we need to learn to talk about weight gain differently.”

Rather than focus on weight, both Smith and Kraegel recommended that students take on a more holistic approach. Kraegel emphasized learning to pick up on our body’s individual needs and responses to food. “In the end, it’s sort of like doing some research, like data collection on ourselves to notice over time how different foods leave us feeling,” she said. She noted that the important thing is to make sure “that we’re full enough and that we are taking in foods that give us sustained energy.”

Kraegel hopes students will begin to view food as something that can give energy and bring joy, while at the same time “not making food itself or weight a god or an idol, just recognizing the things that actually matter in life.” She emphasized that we need to start “seeing food as part of what God gives us to fuel us along that journey, but the destination of our life’s journey is not the numbers on a scale; the destination is something a lot deeper and more meaningful.”

A good way to maintain this view of food, Kraegel noted, is through self-reflection. “So waking up this morning and [asking] like, what is my life about today? I don’t want my life to be about a number on a scale. I want my life to be about bringing love and light into the world, and I’ll do that imperfectly. But keeping a focus on that means that if I want to bring love and light into the world, I need to have the energy to be able to do that. . . We can only take care of others out of the energy that we have.”

While food plays a significant role in maintaining our health and energy, Kraegel noted that this is not the only factor. “Food is one type of nourishment, but we need social nourishment, spiritual nourishment, we need other ways of caring for our bodies as well,” she said. “So when we break it down, we’re really hoping students will eat regularly throughout the day; get enough sleep, so ideally for adults, that 7-9 hours a night; get some type of movement in; . . . and then that social and spiritual piece as well.”

Smith noted that important aspects of maintaining a healthy relationship with food include prioritizing sleep, eating breakfast, managing stress and balancing our nutrition. “Sleep deprivation can affect hunger hormones, making it harder to manage hunger and fullness cues,” she wrote. She also noted that eating breakfast prevents us from overeating later on, managing our stress levels through things like physical activity “reduce[s] the urge to snack mindlessly,” and balancing our diet with things like fruits, vegetables and fiber-rich foods give us the energy we need.

Kraegel noted that with all the changes freshmen face, some students might experience changes in their weight. However, she emphasized that while students should be trying to include healthy foods, exercise and movement in their daily lives, they shouldn’t be doing so out of fear of weight gain. “Those are healthy habits because they help us mentally — they help us stay engaged and feel alive,” she said.

Both Smith and Kraegel mentioned a multitude of on-campus resources for students with questions or concerns about their health. Kraegel said that the CCW doesn’t necessarily treat every kind of health concern, but they “are always happy to be a first stop for students that would like some consultation on what kind of support package they would like, either on or off campus.” For more specific nutritional advice, both Kraegel and Smith pointed to campus Health Services. “Meeting with a Registered Dietitian can be helpful for personalized nutrition advice,” Smith wrote. She noted that she is available at Health Services on Wednesdays, or by appointment. Kraegel also recommended speaking with the Creative Dining Services staff for questions related to dining hall food, the Ecosystem Preserve to promote self-care and exercise, and student clubs and organizations that provide social connections.