The Calvin app: improving after a rocky start.

With the new first-year class comes orientation, and with it came the new and improved Calvin orientation app whose rollout this year had been… less than stellar. It seems that this app, and others before it, failed on many different occasions to fulfill the needs of incoming first-year and Calvin students alike. Some areas of the app leave much to be desired — limited functionality, performance and overall ease of use — while other key features, like granting quick access to useful features, could just as easily be done by bookmarks on a web browser rather than having to go through the app. So, what happened with the development of the app that caused such stability issues? What has been done to fix these problems and what does the future look like for the “new and improved” Calvin app?

JB Britton, associate dean of campus involvement and leadership, said that most of the issues stemmed from their short development period with the company that Calvin was working with, named Campus M. The company had to work under a severe “time crunch, working the day of the app’s release” and was “in need of a few weeks more.” Unfortunately, this time crunch visibly affected the performance of the app with bugs, crashes and missing features prevalent throughout the released version of the build with many people struggling with its implementation, especially those throughout Calvin’s first-year orientation program.

Fortunately, quick work was made with the app and programmers succeeded in ironing out some of the bugs that plagued it initially: crashes occur less frequently, flaws have been worked out and overall user experience has improved greatly. Orientation features have been phased out of the app and newer more useful features tailored for everyday use have seen new introduction into the app. Overall functionality improved from the “rocky start” and the initial launch; however, the current app leaves much to be desired.

So, after all the hiccups and all the maintenance, where is the app headed for now? Well, the future has some lofty expectations in order. The biggest expectation is for the app to day take over as the primary news source instead of a dying Student News, which is in need of a renewal. Britton shared his vision of an integrated and seamless calendar event system specified to each individual user. His vision is to “specify news and events to niche markets” while working with “student organizations to achieve better communications between everyone on campus.” A hypothetical example could consist of a resident from third Boer-Bennink receiving information pertaining directly to their dorm floor, such as a group floor event with their sister floor, ultimately replacing the old form of student news. Britton estimated that this new build of the app should arrive “late winter or sometime in the spring.” Overall, the app has come a long way from its poor launch and hopefully continues to improve in the future while being a successor to student news.