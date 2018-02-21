Amazon relocating, GR not on radar

Grand Rapids is not the ideal city for the relocation of Amazon's headquarters. Logo from Amazon.com.

Amazon.com, the multibillion dollar online shopping website, has cities eagerly anticipating the reveal of the company’s new headquarters location. However, to much of the locals’ discontent, Grand Rapids is not in the running.

Calvin Political Science professor Mikael Pelz, who is currently teaching the POLS-208 class on Urban Politics, shares what he thinks the general criteria for cities to house powerful corporations is.

“A company like Amazon is looking for a city to be able to tap into their workforce, a workforce that is savvy and doesn’t need a lot of training.”

Pelz also believes there should be an abundance of property at a cheap rate, as well as easy access to major airports or different modes of transportation for employees and goods. “[Grand Rapids] has a lot of amenities; it’s easier in Grand Rapids to buy a house in the city, whereas in a lot of other major markets like Chicago or Denver it would be very difficult. Property values are almost impossibly high.”

Pelz added that even though property values have gone up in Grand Rapids, they are still relatively affordable compared to many other cities. The city also has a more convenient aspect to it regarding distance between attractions and transportation, as well as an economically and politically diverse community.

While Grand Rapids holds many of these assets within their parameters, Amazon is most likely looking for a more spacious location. Pelz continues to speak on why Grand Rapids will not contain the sought-after headquarters:

“Part of it would be that I’m not sure we would have the workforce they were looking for but more importantly we are still kind of a midsize city.”

He elaborates by explaining how though Grand Rapids is expanding, it is still not at the point that is needed for a giant corporation to set up shop there.

“It’s hard for Grand Rapids to compete with Chicago and Washington D.C… our airport is pretty small and utility kinds of things in grand Rapids are still relatively small. it would be hard for Amazon to make GR work.”

Unfortunately, Grand rapids wouldn’t be enough of a base workforce that would appeal to Amazon, at least not to the degree amazon would need

Professor Pelz explains that we would have to make up for things like that by providing cheap land and would end up giving too much in the process just to makeup for all these things we don’t have or to even compete with places like D.C.