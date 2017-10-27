Willow Creek announces co-ed, non-wed pastor team

Close Willow Creek recently announced Carey and Larson as the successors of church founder Bill Hybels. Photo courtesy Chicago Tribune.

Willow Creek recently announced Carey and Larson as the successors of church founder Bill Hybels. Photo courtesy Chicago Tribune.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Willow Creek, a Chicagoland megachurch, recently made the decision to appoint a male and female pastor team who are not married to one another, making it the first megachurch to do so. Willow Creek is one of the largest churches in America, bringing 25,000 worshipers together each Sunday between their eight campuses. Bill Hybels started Willow Creek in 1975 on a challenge from Gilbert Bilezikian, a Trinity College professor, to create a church based on Acts 2 church. This new Acts 2 church set out to follow the commands in verses 42 to 47, focusing on fellowship, communion, charity, faithfulness and worship.

Heather Larson, who will take on the new role of lead pastor in October 2018, has been working alongside Hybels since 2013, when she was appointed as associate pastor. Steve Carey, who will become the new lead teaching pastor, has been with Willow Creek for over 15 years. Larson’s focus will be primarily on management, and Carey will be tasked with preaching at most of the services. Carey and Larson are the first male-female pastoral team who are not married to each other at a church this large. Hybels will step down from his role of senior pastor, but still be involved in the church with the new role of founding pastor.

Beyond the numerous challenges of succession alone, there are also new challenges for Willow Creek as they shift their leadership model from one senior pastor to a pastor team, such as the one present at Calvin College.

Pastor Matt Postma, Calvin’s chaplain of residence life, said that “communication and open, honest sharing of expectations” are some of the largest challenges.

“The largest benefit of having a team of pastors instead of one senior pastor is the sharing of gifts that can take place… [like at] Calvin,” Postma said. “Those on our pastor team represent experience from different areas. For example, Pastor Paul and I have similar backgrounds… whereas Pastor Joella [Ranaivoson] is a woman of color.”

Postma explained these differences are important because they allow the pastor team to serve the diverse needs of Calvin students, and the same is true of any other wisely-created pastor team. One of the best ways that these needs are met is through having both men and women on the pastoral team.

For the Calvin community, having a female pastor is not a new phenomenon, with Pastor Mary Hulst having served at Calvin since 2009. However, for some Christians, this question of women in leadership is another important discussion brought up by Willow Creek’s recent announcement.

Postma shared that one of the most important factors to be kept in mind during these discussions is that “each of us are made in the image of God, and therefore have individual gifts.”

The questions raised by Willow Creek’s recent announcement are important for every church and church member to consider. Studies from groups such as the Barna Group show that the number of female pastors has been gradually increasing over the last 25 years. As more women become pastors, it is only a matter of time before churches will have to make a decision on the matter of co-ed, non-wed for a pastor team.